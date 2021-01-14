Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells $37,215,882.75 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $37,215,882.75.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00.

Shares of STX opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

