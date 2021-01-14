Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70.

AEM opened at C$88.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

