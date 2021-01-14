Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

