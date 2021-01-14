CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $226.42 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

