Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Rises By 245.3%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TC opened at $3.82 on Thursday. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). TuanChe had a negative net margin of 55.17% and a negative return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter.

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

