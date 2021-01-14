IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $11.25. IKONICS shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 39,527 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

