Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. The company’s focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining a reliable supply chain and cost-control measures are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Applied Industrial intends to strengthen its competence on the back of acquisitions. Its shareholder-friendly policies will also work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, for fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal second quarter are expected to decline 13-14% year over year. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:AIT opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

