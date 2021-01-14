Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 10,208 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after buying an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

