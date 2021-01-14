Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

