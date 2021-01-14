Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

