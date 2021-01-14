Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Neutral

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

