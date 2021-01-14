Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $60.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

