Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.
DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.
In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $60.12.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.
Further Reading: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.