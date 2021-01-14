Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmonic by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

