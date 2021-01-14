BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $71.07 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

