First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

