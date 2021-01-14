Reviewing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Carvana -3.06% -43.19% -9.72%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vroom and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Carvana 1 9 17 0 2.59

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $221.54, suggesting a potential downside of 23.46%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Carvana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vroom and Carvana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carvana $3.94 billion 12.62 -$114.66 million ($2.29) -126.39

Vroom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Summary

Carvana beats Vroom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

