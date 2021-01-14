White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) vs. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Head to Head Review

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMERISAFE and White Mountains Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.09 $92.69 million $4.60 12.89 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.51 $414.50 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMERISAFE and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. AMERISAFE pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16%

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.