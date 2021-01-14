State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.52 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

