Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $8,620,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

