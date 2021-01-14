The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Monday. E.ON SE has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

