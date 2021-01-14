The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Monday. E.ON SE has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.