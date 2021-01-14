Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 54.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after buying an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 408,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 323,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. ValuEngine lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total value of $484,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,147.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,251 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

