Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $648,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

HA opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

