Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

