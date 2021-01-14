The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) a £171 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £171 ($223.41) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £102.54 ($133.97).

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) stock opened at £152.45 ($199.18) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of £128.32.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

