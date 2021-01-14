Morgan Stanley Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

