Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,185.71

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,185.71 and traded as high as $1,425.00. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) shares last traded at $1,394.00, with a volume of 106,598 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173.71 ($15.33).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,385.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,185.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35 shares of company stock worth $44,990.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

