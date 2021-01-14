N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.99

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.99 and traded as high as $81.60. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 2,995,653 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The firm has a market cap of £223.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.99.

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.