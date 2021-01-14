Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 64.0% in December

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.