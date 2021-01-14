Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.07. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 6,743 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

