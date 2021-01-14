ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.92

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.92 and traded as high as $107.65. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 8,390 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.40% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

