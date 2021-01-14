Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.85

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.85 and traded as high as $93.15. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 1,287,743 shares trading hands.

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.14 ($1.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.85. The company has a market capitalization of £389.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

