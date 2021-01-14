Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.38

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.38 and traded as high as $159.50. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 20,997 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £171.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.38.

Mears Group plc (MER.L) Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

