PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 7,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $693,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $98.92 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.
