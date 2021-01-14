PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 7,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $693,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $98.92 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

