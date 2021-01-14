Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.69% of Support.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Support.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

