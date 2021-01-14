Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

