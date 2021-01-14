SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $265.42 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,658.77 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

