Diversified Trust Co Invests $226,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $11,348,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $522.52 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $553.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

