State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

