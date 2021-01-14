Diversified Trust Co Has $206,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,389,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

