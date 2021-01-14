State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

TKR stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

