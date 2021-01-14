Jeanette Sellers Sells 20,566 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $78,081.30.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.