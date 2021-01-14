Diversified Trust Co Buys 35,019 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 215.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $716.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

