9,028 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVV opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

