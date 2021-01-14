Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ET opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

