Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.