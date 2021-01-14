Diversified Trust Co Invests $213,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $244,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,060.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

