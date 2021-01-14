Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,400 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

