Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

