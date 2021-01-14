BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE BRT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

