NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.52. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

